Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Akin Famewo is excited at the possibilities ahead for the club after the appointment of new manager Xisco - and gave personal thanks to the re-signing of Reece James from Blackpool.

The former Norwich City man developed a healthy rapport with Wednesday supporters in an impressive debut campaign decimated by injury last time out - a cruciate issue taking him out of the bulk of their promotion campaign before suffering a niggle that meant he could play a part in the campaign’s latter stages.

Along with his staff, new boss Xisco appears to have made a good early impression on the squad in the first fortnight of his time at S6, promising to play an attacking brand of football as they head into the Championship.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s always good learning how different managers want to play and I’m looking forward to playing the way he wants us to play,” he said, speking to swfc.co.uk from the club’s training base in Spain.

“At some point, they’ve got to sing! They haven’t done that yet but it’s coming! Everybody seems to be lovely, it’s good to meet everyone, new faces. It’s a really good experience.”

In what looks set to be a competitive second tier with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton having come down from the Premier League and with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town harbouring their own ambitions coming up with Wednesday, Famewo is fit and raring to go - and is ready for the friendlies coming up in Spain, first against Real Murcia on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t a super bad injury at the end of last season, it was more of just a fatigue thing,” he said. “But it’s great to be back out playing football, that’s what we all want to do.

“They’ll be good tests. The teams we’re playing will want to play football. It will be a good experience to learn and implement what we’ve been doing.

“It looks like it’s going to be a strong league, but we’ve got a strong team including staff and everything so it’s nothing we can’t handle.”

Famewo is the proud owner of one of the foremost Wednesday terrace chants - sung to the tune of Abba’s Voulez-Vous and with lyrics also immortalising teammates Reece James and Josh Windass - but is relieved that this trip won’t see him take part in that most nervous of ‘new boy’ moments; the dreaded karaoke initiation.

“That’s the worst part about it when you head to somewhere new,” he joked. “You just start thinking about what you’re going to sing! Not about ‘Oh I hope I impress the fans,’ it’s all about singing!

“I’m glad I’m not having to do it but it’s difficult watching other people sing to be honest.

“I said to [Reece] James, I’m glad he stayed because we’ve got our song. We want to be in this league and it’s exciting.