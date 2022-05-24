But Josh Windass’ potential move to Argentina Primera División side Atlético Talleres – first reported by The Star over the weekend – is picking up momentum.

The club’s President Andrés Fassi spoke earlier this week to confirm their interest in the 28-year-old, who worked with Talleres manager Pedro Caixinha previously at Glasgow Rangers.

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha wants a reunion with Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass in Argentina.

And now Caixinha himself has weighed in on the club’s interest, making crystal clear it is real and that he would like to take his former player to South America.

“Yes it’s true I want him,” the Portuguese said in a press conference on Monday.

“I got to work with Josh Windass at Rangers in Scotland and I keep in touch with him. He's a quality player.”

Windass has a year remaining on a Wednesday contract he signed in August.

The Owls rejected strong interest in Windass last summer and are understood to be keen to keep hold of the player, of who boss Darren Moore is a huge admirer.

That said Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri spoke earlier this month to reiterate that every player has his price.

Speaking on popular Argentine football radio show ¿Cómo te va?, Talleres President Fassi said: “We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro [Caixinha] already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer.