The Star exclusively revealed last week that the Argentine club were preparing a bid to take the Owls forward on a transfer sooner rather than later, with the club hoping to have Windass involved in the latter stages of the Copa Libertadores. The story has since been picked up by media outlets in South America.

It is also reported that Talleres manager Pedro Caixinha has had contact with Windass himself. Caixinha is known to be a big admirer of Windass, with the pair having worked together at Glasgow Rangers.

Transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass has reared its head again.

The Star can now reveal that initial contact has been made between the clubs, but it is understood that at the time of writing no official transfer bid has been submitted to Wednesday who have shown no sign of an intention to sell.

It is not known what sort of fee would have to be tabled to interest Wednesday, with manager Darren Moore having said a number of times he is a big fan of the forward.

Windass, 28, was at the centre of a transfer saga last season when a number of Championship clubs lodged interest in him following the Owls’ relegation to League One.

Millwall had a bid of around £1m rejected out of hand by Wednesday and in August the forward penned a new contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2023.

He since suffered a frustrating injury-hit campaign in which he was only able to play in nine matches across the regular League One season, scoring four times and assisting twice.

Windass played in both the Owls’ play-off semi-final matches, however, with Talleres taking that as an indication he could be ready to step into football sooner rather than later.

It looks set to be a busy summer for Wednesday regardless of the progress of the mooted transfer, with the club having announced their released and retained list over the weekend.