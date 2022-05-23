Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell earned two player of the month awards during his season-long stint with the Owls in 2021/22 and by his own admission grew as a number one in 47 appearances across all competitions.

As with the other raft of loanees he has returned to his parent club after missing out on promotion to the Championship at the play-off semi-final stage.

It looks increasingly unlikely Bailey Peacock-Farrell will make a return to Sheffield Wednesday next season.

It may well be that the Northern Ireland stopper gets his chance to play at that level, though, as his paymasters Burnley suffered last day heartache to fall out of the Premier League for the first time in six seasons.

The Lancashire side lost 2-1 to Newcastle United, with Leeds United’s win by the same scoreline over Brentford meaning they leapfrogged them into safety on the last day.

It has prompted speculation that the Clarets’ England international Nick Pope will likely be sold to ease club debts, leaving Peacock-Farrell and Wayne Hennessey as their only senior goalkeepers.

And it could well be that Peacock-Farrell is given a shot as their number one.

Last week the 25-year-old posted on social media that seemed to draw a line under his time in South Yorkshire, which always had the makings of a development venture rather than something more permanent.