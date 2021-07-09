The Owls started their preseason schedule with a hard-fought defeat to Celtic in Newport and will get little time for rest as they travel for another clash at Chester this weekend.

With their transfer embargo lifted, attention has turned to who Darren Moore is hoping to add to the squad.

But there could well be a further exit on the horizon for one of his more experienced players, German centre-half Julian Börner.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner is of interest to Hannover 96.

Reports in Germany suggest Wednesday and 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 are at loggerheads over the terms of a transfer, the personal terms of which it is claimed are already agreed.

The Sport Buzzer report quotes Börner himself as saying: “Both sides are currently assuming that they are right,” over the his mooted exit, with Hannover arguing they have the right to sign him for free after a wrangle over unpaid wages left his contract null in void, they believe.

With one year left on his contract, Wednesday, it is claimed, are holding out for a fee. Börner remains an Owls player and played 45 minutes of their preseason clash with Celtic on Wednesday afternoon.

Hannover kick off their domestic season with a clash against Werder Bremen July 24 and have themselves set that as the deadline for incoming transfers. It gives the club only a fortnight to sort the terms of a deal, which they hope can be mediated by governing bodies in England.

The report claims Hannover sports director Marcus Mann is in constant contact with the defender and whilst he admits “He [Börner] remains a player in Sheffield,” is still hopeful of securing the switch.

Börner has spoken previously about the strain the coronavirus crisis has had on his family life. Brought in on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld by Steve Bruce in the summer of 2019, he has played 70 times for the Owls, scoring four times.

Wednesday lost defender Osaze Urhoghide to Celtic and are known to want to strengthen at centre-half as well as in other positions.