Sheffield Wednesday embargo lifted - Darren Moore on reported transfer target

The Owls have already added former Southampton defender David Agbotohoma to their squad but have work to do to complete their squad before their season opener on August 7.

And Wednesday boss Darren Moore has spoken about a reported transfer target.

St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart is the subject of interest from a host of clubs and the Scottish side have already rejected an offer from Hibs for his services.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Jamie McCart.

Moore refused to be drawn into detailing the scale of Wednesday’s interest but did wax lyrical as to McCart’s quality.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about a player who’s at another club,” he told The Courier.

“But what I will say is that, yes, I do know of him and he is a tremendous player. A good, good player.”

Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are all also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who has started out at Celtic before moving on to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and then St Johnstone.

“It’s not surprised me there’s been a lot of clubs touted for him and talking about him,” Moore said.

“I won’t talk about the intricacies of the man himself because he’s not our player.

“But what I will say is that he’s a solid player and good with the ball at his feet.”