Sheffield Wednesday aiming to re-build big thing they've missed in packed pre-season

The Owls have left their preseason training camp in South Wales and are looking forward to six further matches before their season kicks off with a Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town at the turn of the month.

Moore and his staff are keen to the the opportunity to stamp their authority on the side ahead of the season proper. Wednesday have long been accused of not having an obvious ‘identity’ to their play, something the management team are hoping to improve upon.

And the best way to do this, he said, was to embark on a busy period of fixtures against a range of opposition.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

“It is right for us,” he said. “When you get a new management team in, you need time to work and you need the players to strip back from what they have been used to.

“You need to try and implement an identity. I think the only way you get to do that is working with them in training but you want the games really to feel that rhythm come back. I think that is important.

“At the same time, there is always that gradual match minutes you want to build up to.”

Their preseason campaign started with a ‘miles in the legs’ run out against Celtic during which several youngsters were given the chance to impress.

Moore said: “The boys went off for their summer break and coming back you need to get two or three games to get going, another two or three games to get into your rhythm and style and you need another two or three games to really tighten up on your real skills and find your real range and quality.

“There is a gradual build up rather than overloading them too quickly. I think you leave yourselves a little bit open if you go out of the blocks too quickly.