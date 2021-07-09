Further Sheffield Wednesday chances confirmed for Ryan Galvin, Korede Adedoyin and co

That’s the belief of Wednesday manager Darren Moore, who speaking after their time in Newport came to an end on Wednesday praised the efforts of the younger cohort but suggested there is work to be done if they are to continue forcing their way into his preseason plans.

Wednesday ran out 3-1 losers in a behind-closed-doors preseason clash with most of the Owlets coming on in the second half.

Asked his thoughts on Ryan Galvin and Korede Adedoyin, who both impressed in the second half of the clash, Moore said: “We spoke about them coming away, the younger lads. I told them that they were here with the seniors now and that they needed to operate at a senior level and expect to be treated like that.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ryan Galvin.

“That’s how they’ve gone about it. When you get in alongside the seniors you look at the power they’ve got, the expertise, the touch, the movement on the ball and how they allow the ball to do the work.

“For the last 10 days the younger lads have had all that and I’m pleased they came up against good opposition.”

Wednesday make the trip to Chester on Saturday for the next date in what is a busy preseason schedule and while the Wales trip has given Moore a first opportunity to see the younger players in any depth, he confirmed there would be chances ahead to press their case for senior involvement.

“Not only did they have 10 days with the seniors, but they had a game at the end of it,” Moore said. “Hopefully they’ll be sitting on the team bus thinking about the levels that they will be expected to get to.

“Ryan and Korede have been really, really good and they can learn from it. They’ll have more chances in preseason because we have more games ahead of us.