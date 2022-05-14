There has never been any confirmation on the length of Moore’s contract at Hillsborough, and – despite being asked in the past – he has never aluded to how long he put pen to paper on at the club.

Now, after Wednesday fell at the play-off hurdle in their bid for promotion to the Championship, he was asked whether any discussions had taken place regarding his position as Owls manager going forward.

Speaking to The Star, Moore replied, “What I will say, is that all about this season was the here and now. I promise you it was never looking to next season - it was about the here and now.

“We put all of our energies into it, and that’s what I wanted. It’s what we’ve done… Once we’ve had a chat in the summer with the chairman and the powers that be, then we can address it.

“It’s too soon to talk about anything structurally with club or anything else going into next season, because all the energies were put into this season and trying to get this club moving upwards.”

It is expected that Moore will still be around next season given the strong relationship that he’s built up with owner Dejphon Chansiri, and they’re set to work closely together over the summer as the Owls boss rebuilds the team once again following a flurry of probable changes in the coming weeks ahead.