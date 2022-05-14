Czech charity, Real Top Praha, are raising money for two-year old Simon, who is battling Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, a kidney-neurological disease affecting psychomotor development, causing organ failure, and leading the sufferer to commit self-harm.

Donations received will help the youngster receive the treatment he needs to prevent symptoms of the disease developing.

Meanwhile, Weston Park Cancer Charity is well known in Sheffield, with their brilliant work helping thousands of people every year in the fight against cancer - they conduct research, while also providing treatment, care and support for cancer patients and their families.

Carbone didn’t waste any time getting reacquainted at his old stomping ground, pulling out a rabona strike early doors that was saved by Zdenek Zlamal inside his six-yard box – it came moments after the tricky Italian had slid a delightful throughball through to JP McGovern, however that too was dealt with.

Ross Wallace, back in blue and white once again, was also in fine form as he sprayed passes across the field, and came close to opening the scoring when he pulled back that trusty left foot of his to force another save out of Zlamal.

Some lovely work from Patrik Jezek down the left saw him dink the ball up and over David Lucas, and it was easy pickings for David Lafata to head home from close range.

Sheffield Wednesday legends took on legends from the Czech Republic at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Wednesday had dominated proceedings and created all of the chances up until then, but found themselves behind at the break. Sounds a bit too familiar, doesn’t it?

The Owls suffered another blow when one of their five centre backs – and former captains – was forced off with an injury. Des Walker got a standing ovation as he hobbled from the field, not for the first time in his career.

It was good to see him going into crunching sliding tackles on the Hillsborough turf again, and the same can be said for both Lee Bullen and Miguel Llera – both of whom got stuck in as well.

Other former Wednesday captains, Glenn Loovens and Graham Coughlan, also played their part in the first half display.

Things opened up in the second half… Co-organiser, Pudil, found space on the edge of the box to rifle home a second for the Czechs – right into the top corner – but their two-goal advantage didn’t last too long as JP McGovern pulled a cheeky chip right out of the top drawer to make it 2-1 not long afterwards.

Reda Johnson was enjoying being back out there on the Hillsborough turf again, getting the crowd going after a jokey altercation with Jakub Stafek, and David Lucas rolled back the years with a tremendous fingertip save to keep out Jan Koller’s header. Loovens – clearly still in good nick – switched from midfield to defence as the game went on.

The goals started rolling in as things drew to a close. A couple of little kids took the field and ended up grabbing a goal each in a busy period that also saw a man that wasn’t Jan Koller – but wearing Koller’s number nine shirt – score, and Bullen ended up between the sticks, reminiscent of that after away at Millwall.