Sheffield Wednesday man set for medical with Owls deal to be turned down

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, looks set to complete a move to Hatayspor this week subject to a medical.

The Star reported recently that the 22-year-old had been offered two three-year deals by Turkish Super Lig outfits, Antalyaspor and Hatayspor, and now it looks like he’s made his decision on where he’ll be playing his football next season.

It’s understood that the former Manchester City youngster will undergo a medical in Turkey on Friday ahead of his proposed switch, and he’s set to commit long-term to Güneyin Yıldızı as they prepare for their 2023/24 top-flight campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have offered ‘Fizz’ a new deal to remain at Hillsborough, but with Darren Moore’s exit this week it became even more unlikely that he’d opt to stick around at S6 for the club’s return to the Championship.

Dele-Bashiru played 86 games for Wednesday in his three-season spell, getting nine goals and assists this season in the Owls’ push for promotion out of League One, and will be hoping to hit the ground running in Europe should his move be completed as expected.

As a free agent there will be no transfer fee as such for FDB, however his age and the fact that Wednesday offered him a new deal means that there will be some compensation due – though it remains to be seen how much.