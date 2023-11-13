Sheffield Wednesday man receives international call as others miss out

Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard will head out to Jamaica for two huge games on this international break.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Devis Vasquez missing out on the Colombian squad for their matches against Brazil and Paraguay, and Juan Delgado still out injured, Bernard is the only senior Owl who has been called up for his national team this month - leaving Danny Röhl with almost a full squad to work with over the next couple of weeks.

The defender and his Reggae Boyz teammates have two massive matches on the horizon, though, as they take on Canada over two legs - first in Kingston and then in Toronto - for a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canada were finalists last year before losing 2-0 to the United States, and will certainly pose the biggest threat for the Jamaicans so far after they made it through the group stages unbeaten - securing wins over Honduras, Grenada and Haiti.

The first leg will take place at midnight UK time on Saturday morning as Independence Park plays host to the two sides, with the decisive second leg getting underway a few days later at 12.30am on November 22nd at BMO Field.

Jamaica's squad is as follows:

Andre Blake, Amal Knight, Jahmali Waite, Ethan Pinnock, Damion Lowe, Di'Shon Bernard, Michael Hector, Dexter Lembikisa, Tayvon Gray, Greg Leigh, Amari'i Bell, Javain Brown, Demario Phillips, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Daniel Johnson, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jon Russell, Karoy Anderson, Romario Williams, Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Trivante Stewart.