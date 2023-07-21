Sheffield Wednesday man ‘fine’ to face Eldense in final friendly abroad

Callum Paterson says that he’s fine to face CD Eldense as Sheffield Wednesday round-off their Spanish preseason camp this morning.

The Scottish international had a huge hand in the Owls’ promotion effort in 2022/23, scoring some vital goals as they secured a spot in the Championship, and went on to pen a new deal to secure his Wednesday future.

He’s featured against both York City and Chesterfield in preseason so far this summer, but sat out the 0-0 draw against Real Murcia on Tuesday evening – more as a precautionary measure by the sounds of it.

Now, with the Owls facing Eldense at 9am (UK time) today, he may be back involved once more.

“I’m fine,” he told the media from the club’s hotel in Spain. “I just had a little bit of a sore hamstring off the back of my injury last year. I didn’t have that long a rehab period last season.

“I went straight back into the games and so with any little niggle I’ve had recently I’ve just said (to the medical team) just give me a day to recover. I wasn’t needed in the game the other night, and the boys did well. Murcia are not a bad team. It was a new formation and a lot of change so it’s starting to come good.”

Wednesday will jet out back to England on Saturday ahead of their final two preseason fixtures against Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town, with their opening league game against Southampton taking place on August 4th.

