Sheffield Wednesday man could miss MK Dons trip but Owls hopeful midfielder could return

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of having a near fully-fit squad available for their trip to fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons on Saturday after a gruelling opening day clash with Portsmouth.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:30 am

The Owls kicked off their 2022/23 season with a rollercoaster 3-3 draw against Danny Cowley’s side, twice throwing away a lead before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s second goal of the match earned them a point.

The youngster was one of a handful of Wednesday players seen limping in stages of the second half as the first big occasion took a toll.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and his coaches could be without Callum Paterson for their trip to MK Dons on Saturday. Pic: Steve Ellis.

But Darren Moore reported no major issues from those involved.

One player who could miss out on the trip to Buckinghamshire next weekend is utility man Callum Paterson, who was not a part of the matchday squad against Pompey.

“He rolled his ankle in training,” Moore said after the match on Saturday. “He has had a scan and it didn't show much. It is about his symptoms settling down.

“We will have a look on Monday and see how he is.”

Asked when he is expecting to have Paterson fit and ready for selection and whether he may be able to feature on Saturday, Moore said simply: “We are not sure yet.”

Dennis Adeniran missed out through a knee niggle but could well make a return, Moore said: “His knee is a little swollen from the hard pitches in pre-season.

“We removed a little bit of fluid off his knee in the week. He has been back in training in the last couple of days.

“We will assess him after a full week of training. Hopefully he will be available for MK Dons.”

