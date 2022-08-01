The 21-year-old former Manchester City youth scored with two stunning strikes to rescue a point for Wednesday in what was a remarkable opening day clash.

And that effort notched up the Owls’ first ‘team of the week’ gong of the campaign in a side that is decided purely on statistics offered by data-crunching website whoscored.

Sheffield Wednesday's two goal Fisayo Dele-Bashiru celebrates. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The afternoon tripled Dele-Bashiru’s senior goals tally and makes good on a push between himself anf the club’s caching staff to become more of a threat in the opposition half.

He said: “Throughout pre-season I’ve been working on my shooting and I’ve had a couple of efforts from long range and not really caught them sweet but in training I have done.

“It’s definitely given me more confidence going into the rest of the season. I just have to stay confident, keep taking shots and hopefully I can carry on getting goals.”

Discussing conversations around the midfielder’s future amid interest from the Championship, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “They’re ongoing.

“The good thing for Fiz is that he’s continuing to train and play games as he is. He’s not affected by it all, he’s such a wonderful and placid man and he goes about his work effortlessly.