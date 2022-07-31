Wednesday led twice on the opening day of their 2022/23 season, however found themselves chasing the game after three goals from crosses that brought up similar frustrations to those that were felt in the last campaign.

Moore has said that they’ve been working hard to try and eradicate goals like the ones conceded on Saturday, and the fact that they conceded three has got many fans up in arms.

Speaking after the game, Moore told The Star, “Yeah, and we need to cut them out… If you cut them out then it means you’re keeping clean sheets - and there are parts in games and from set plays where we have to be better at it.

“When I look at the game in those transitional periods, it’s where we have to be better. It needs to be harder for those chances to come against us.

“We have to get back and work at them. They were avoidable - I could see that in real time.

“So I have to look back it, analyse it, and learn from it really, really quickly.”

And when asked if he was confident that those lapses can be fixed, Moore replied, “It has to, it has to… There are moments in the game that are avoidable, so you have to do work on them. We need to switch on in those defensive quarters, and be harder to play against. They’re the bits and pieces where we need to work in the week.”