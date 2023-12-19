Clarity after concern over suspension rules at Sheffield Wednesday duo booked

Sheffield Wednesday will not have to deal with any suspensions when the Owls take on Cardiff City this weekend.

There was some concern amongst the fanbase in the last few days that both Barry Bannan and Di’Shon Bernard may be set for a one-game ban following the picking up of their fifth yellow cards in the win over Queens Park Rangers. However that is not the case.

Bannan and Bernard were both booked on Saturday to receive their fifth bookings of the campaign, though unlike Callum Paterson and Josh Windass it happened after the 19-game mark that results in a suspension.

Paterson and Windass served a one-game ban after hitting five before 19 games, but from game 20 through to game 37 the limit goes to 10 bookings before a suspension comes into play - and if double figures are reached them the player in question will have to sit out the next two matches.

Wednesday’s players picked up five bookings in the late 2-1 win over QPR at the weekend, but they don’t actually have many players who are running the risk of missing two matches at this point in time – the aforementioned four are on five each, while Juan Delgado is the only other that has received more than three.