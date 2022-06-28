Sheffield Wednesday man being ‘lined up’ for major League One move amid wait for EFL green light

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who has spent his entire career to date at S6, is in talks to make the switch to crisis club Derby County according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Derby were relegated to the third tier last season after suffering a 21-point deduction and in the midst of administration and failed takeover attempts have had a hugely turbulent summer.

Joe Wildsmith is being lined up as Derby County's new goalkeeper, according to reports.

Since a buy-out attempt by American businessman Chris Kirchner fell through earlier this month senior players have left the club and Wayne Rooney has resigned as the club’s manager. Now only a few weeks from the start of the League One season, Derby fan David Clowes has been given an exclusivity period to complete a takeover.

Until that takeover is signed and sealed, the Rams are unable to sign players but reports claim Wildsmith could become their first in the door after last season’s number one Ryan Allsop signed for Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Wildsmith’s Wednesday exit was confirmed alongside those of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Massimo Luongo as it was confirmed they had been unable to reach an agreement with the club over their futures.

Having joined the club as a youngster, Wildsmith earned England youth caps while coming through the ranks at Wednesday and battled the likes of Kieren Westwood and Cameron Dawson for ascendancy with the gloves.