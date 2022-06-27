Major twist in Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Hull City striker Mallik Wilks

It was reported at both ends of the deal on Friday that Hull had agreed an outline deal with Wednesday for the 23-year-old, with the understanding of reporters at the Tigers’ end suggesting a fee of around £200,000. Wilks himself is believed to be keen on the switch and is understood to have discussed terms with Wednesday.

The Star reported late last week that the fact the deal is a cash transfer made it more complicated to complete than the five free agent transfer already completed by the Owls this summer.

And it seems the Owls will have to go back to Hull with an improved bid if they are to secure a deal.

Speaking to BBC Humberside, Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler said: “They have a genuine interest.

“Mallik has had good days with us, he is out there training properly and is competing and always has a jersey here.

“But with all respect to Sheffield Wednesday, the offer is not enough. The offer for Mallik needs to be higher. If they are seeing him at that sort of price level, I think he better stay here.

“The negotiations are open. You cannot close the door to any player. You need to understand where the players stand in the market anyway, even if you don’t do the deals or conclude the deals.

“That’s the only way you can get the real value of your players.

“So as not to confuse anyone, with Mallik, the offer is not enough. If the offer is improved, we will consider for any of our players.”

Wilks’ addition would make him the sixth new face to join Darren Moore’s squad in what is expected to continue to be a busy summer.

He suffered a frustrating season last time out, when injury and a change of management curtailed his progress in Hull’s season, but will be keen to reignite the sort of form he enjoyed when his goals inspired the Tigers’ 2020/21 League One title win.