Teenage midfielder Bobby Dunn, previously of Charlton Athletic in his younger years, represented Isthmian League side Ramsgate FC last season having stepped out in the colours of non-league minnows East Grinstead and Sevenoaks Town.
But it was through his links with a charity set up in the wake of the 2011 London riots that Dunn was afforded an Owls trial alongside a handful of other youngsters back in April.
Kinetic Foundation aims to offer a focus for young people in the capital that are at risk of disengagement or deprivation. Mixing football with studies, the charity has enjoyed great success, with 98% of its graduates going into higher education or employment at a time young Londoner unemployment has risen to 20% in some areas.
Dunn became the 59th player to be signed to a professional club from Kinetic’s academy programme and joins an esteemed alumni that includes the likes of Rangers’ Europa League finalist Joe Aribo, Bordeaux’s former Sunderland striker Josh Maja and Sheffield United’s Wales international Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Perhaps the most high-profile Kinetic graduate is Omar Richards, however, who in May last year joined European giants Bayern Munich from Reading.
“Another brilliant story, again showing what happens when you stick at it and keep believing," said Kinetic head coach Dan Hogan on Dunn’s Wednesday signing. “Delighted for Bobby to sign his pro contract with Sheffield Wednesday.
“Bobby is a player with outstanding technical ability so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s been signed. There aren’t many players around with a left foot as good as his.
“Bobby is a real set piece specialist; he can produce something out of nothing. He’s had to do it the hard way signing as a third year but it doesn’t surprise me with his mindset and belief he has in his own ability. Time for him to kick on!”
The 18-year-old was announced as a Wednesday payer alongside Sam Durrant, a former Liverpool schoolboy most recently with Blackburn Rovers. Both will join the ranks of Neil Thompson’s under-23 side at Middlewood Road.