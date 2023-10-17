Sheffield Wednesday man begins road to recovery after unfortunate injury

Sheffield Wednesday fans got a very brief glance at what Momo Diaby was capable of, but haven’t seen him in action since.

The 27-year-old made a good impression in his 65 minutes on the field against Preston North End in August, the Frenchman enjoying a strong debut as the Owls went toe-to-toe with the high-flying Lilywhites.

Sadly, though, it was his last outing in Wednesday colours after he sustained quite a serious injury in the second half, and though then manager, Xisco, never gave any details on his absence it was always thought that he was going to be out for some time.

Such was the severity of Diaby’s ailment that he wasn’t registered by the club as they named their squad for the first half of the 2023/24 camapign, and for a while he’s been seen around Hillsborough wearing a protective boot as he heals.

It looks like the Portimonense loanee is now making progress in his push for fitness, however, with the big midfielder back out on the grass at Middlewood Road – albeit working alone.

Diaby could be seen doing fitness work on a video put out by the club on Tuesday while new manager, Danny Röhl, put the other players through their paces, and he’ll now be looking forward to the next stage of his recovery when he’s able to get back amongst his teammates. When that will be, though, remains to be seen.

Wednesday’s injury woes may have shrunk significantly if Barry Bannan and Josh Windass – who are back in training – are available for the trip to Watford this weekend, and it looks like both Akin Famewo and Bambo Diaby are also back in contention after they missed out recently.

