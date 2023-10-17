Sheffield Wednesday receive double injury boost before Watford trip

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their visit to Watford this weekend after Barry Bannan and Josh Windass returned to training.

The key Owls duo both missed the last three Championship games as they were forced to sit on the sidelines and recover, including the final two games of Xisco’s rein as well as the Huddersfield Town match that was taken by interim manager, Neil Thompson.

But now, after having the first half of the international break to rest up, Bannan and Windass are back out on the training pitch as new manager, Danny Röhl, looks to get to grips with the group prior to his first game

It remains to be seen at this point whether they will be deemed fit enough to start - or even feature - at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, however the fact that they’re back involved at Middlewood Road and working on the ball is a good sign that they’re very much on the mend at the least.

The two were spotted on a video released by the club offering some insight into Röhl’s first training session in S6, and it also showed that U21s boss, ‘Thommo’ is still involved as the German awaits the arrival of the rest of his new technical team - as is academy manager, Steve Haslam. Performance manager, Sascha Lense, is the only new face present alongside the 34-year-old at this point.