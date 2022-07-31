Wednesday were involved in a six-goal thriller on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign, twice leading against Portsmouth before having to come from behind to draw 3-3, and it meant that their wait for a win will have to wait.

Darren Moore’s side conceded three sloppy goals at Hillsborough as Danny Cowley went back down south with a point, and it’s not the start Wednesdayites were hoping for.

A lot is expected from the Owls this season, and Morrison knows it.

“I think promotion is a must,” he told OLBG. I know Darren Moore and he might not want me to put a bit of pressure on him, but this is the season that Sheffield Wednesday need promotion… If they can keep everyone fit will be key because you look at last season, they lost to Sunderland in a game that could have gone either way.

“They just lost key players are crucial times across the season, so they've got to keep the likes of Windass fit, Barry Bannan, who was outstanding, and Dominic Iorfa.

“They've brought in some brilliant players, but in particular Michael Smith is a great signing.

“He scored bundles of goals at Rotherham United last season, and it was his goals that got Rotherham promoted and he's still chosen to drop down.

“He's dropped down because Sheffield Wednesday are a huge football club, they deserve to be playing in the Championship if not higher.”

The former Owls striker went on to say, however, that there are other teams that Wednesday will have to be wary of – including this weekend’s opponents with whom they drew 3-3.

He added, “I think this is the season where I look at Sheffield Wednesday and think to myself that they have a great chance of getting automatic promotion.

“I think they will take one of those spots, but it's a difficult league to call because I wouldn't write off Ipswich Town.

“Kieran McKenna is doing a great job there and the players they've brought in this season means they'll be there or thereabouts.