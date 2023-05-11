Sheffield Wednesday make Peterborough United ticket announcement ahead of huge game

Wednesdayites always travel well and there was never any doubt that a place at the Weston Homes Stadium would be hard to come by going into the semifinal this weekend, and now it’s been confirmed that they have indeed all been snapped up by Owls fans hoping for a positive result.
A statement on the Owls website on Thursday afternoon read, “Tickets for our trip to Peterborough in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals have sold out to Wednesdayites... We received 2,358 tickets for our trip to the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night. Supporters can request a place on the reserve list in the event of any late ticket returns.”
Meanwhile, in the home ends, the Posh said on their official website that fans should keep an eye on the situation because more tickets may become available due to ‘a few returns’.
They said, “There are just a few limited tickets remaining for the first leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening... However, supporters are advised to keep checking online as more may become available as we are experiencing a few returns.”
Around 13,000 are expected to descend on Peterborough’s stadium on Friday evening, with an entirely full capacity not possible due to the fact that Sky’s cameras will be present at the tie.