News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Peterborough United boss fires warning before ‘tight’ Sheffield Wednesday play-off encounters

Peterborough United boss, Darren Ferguson, has warned his players that they’ll need to keep up their performance levels to stand a chance against Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Ferguson’s Posh snuck into the top six on the final day of the season as they leapfrogged Derby County to qualify for the play-offs, with an impressive away win at Barnsley securing the three points they needed to do so.

Now they turn their attentions to the Owls over two legs, and he thinks that it’ll be a couple of close matches between ‘well-matched’ teams gunning for a spot at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Peterborough boss said, “It was a great day and we need three more performances of that standard… Anything less and we won’t win promotion, but I have confidence in my players who showed just how good they are to beat a very good Barnsley side.

Most Popular
Read More
Former Wednesday man makes career decision as another is released

"We played well, and we were brave on the ball and when defending. We’ll need the same again to get past Sheffield Wednesday.

"I have no doubt we will see two tight matches between two very well-matched teams, but we must be prepared to back ourselves against a very strong side.

"We were back to work straight after celebrating the Barnsley win and we will be ready for a very big challenge.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson knows his side will need big performances against Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson knows his side will need big performances against Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson knows his side will need big performances against Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is not a time to take a step back. We are three wins away from a great achievement.”

The Posh have had a mixed bag in recent fixtures, winning two of their last five – against Accrington Stanley and Barnsley – while losing to Oxford United and Ipswich Town.

MORE: Key defender available for Wednesday’s Peterborough play-off

Related topics:Darren FergusonBarnsleyPeterborough UnitedPeterboroughDerby CountyWembley