Peterborough United boss fires warning before ‘tight’ Sheffield Wednesday play-off encounters

Ferguson’s Posh snuck into the top six on the final day of the season as they leapfrogged Derby County to qualify for the play-offs, with an impressive away win at Barnsley securing the three points they needed to do so.
Now they turn their attentions to the Owls over two legs, and he thinks that it’ll be a couple of close matches between ‘well-matched’ teams gunning for a spot at Wembley.
The Peterborough boss said, “It was a great day and we need three more performances of that standard… Anything less and we won’t win promotion, but I have confidence in my players who showed just how good they are to beat a very good Barnsley side.
"We played well, and we were brave on the ball and when defending. We’ll need the same again to get past Sheffield Wednesday.
"I have no doubt we will see two tight matches between two very well-matched teams, but we must be prepared to back ourselves against a very strong side.
"We were back to work straight after celebrating the Barnsley win and we will be ready for a very big challenge.
"This is not a time to take a step back. We are three wins away from a great achievement.”
The Posh have had a mixed bag in recent fixtures, winning two of their last five – against Accrington Stanley and Barnsley – while losing to Oxford United and Ipswich Town.