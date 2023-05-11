Sheffield Wednesday and their supporters now know when their 2023/24 season will get underway, and when they’ll find out their opponents for the campaign.

The 2022/23 English Football League season may still be ongoing as the play-offs get underway but key dates have already been announced ahead of the next campaign.

Wednesdayites have a few key dates that they can now stick in their calendars going forward, even though they don’t know at this stage which division they’ll be playing in.

Several days of note have been outlined by the EFL, including the start of the 2023/24 season and the fixture release day, however fans of the Owls will be focused right now on getting out of the third tier rather than worrying about what lies further ahead in their future.

Regardless of whether Wednesday will be in the Championship or League One, they will discover their fixtures alongside the rest of the clubs at 9am on Thursday June 22nd 2023 – the first fixtures will take place on the weekend of August 5th 2023.

Regarding the Carabao Cup, the first round of fixtures will begin on the week commencing Monday August 7th 2023, with the final set for Sunday February 25th 2024.