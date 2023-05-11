Sheffield Wednesday’s big double injury boost for Peterborough United play-off

Sheffield Wednesday can call on both Lee Gregory and Reece James to start their play-off game against Peterborough United if Darren Moore sees fit.

Gregory missed the 1-0 win over Derby County due to a facial injury that he picked up in training, but it was always hoped that he would return to training this week in order to be available in the semifinal, while Reece James was named on the bench after his injury - though he didn’t get on the field.

Now, with the first leg taking place on Friday night, Moore has confirmed that both of them will be available for selection going into the tie at the Weston Homes Stadium, as well as defender, Jack Hunt, following his cameo at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon.

‘Greggers’ has trained this week in the build-up to facing Peterborough, and he’ll be itching to get back out on the field as he looks to add to his goal tally for the 2022/23 campaign.

“Yeah, he’s available and good to go,” Moore said on his number nine, before adding with a smile that ‘he looks very impressive in his mask - it makes him look even better. He’s not as scary looking...

“With Reece, along with Jack Hunt, it’s great to have them back. They’ve had more volume, so they’re in a position now to start - they give us good options.”

Meanwhile, Moore also confirmed that Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran have trained and are in contention to return to the squad after being rested against Derby a few days ago.

