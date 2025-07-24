Young Sheffield Wednesday defender, Mackenzie Maltby, has undergone successful surgery and can now begin his road to recovery.

The 20-year-old, who had two excellent loan spells out at Scarborough Athletic last season, has spent a bit of time with the senior side of late, joining them on their preseason training camp at St. George’s Park earlier this month.

Now, though, he faces a bit of a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from an operation that he recently underwent, with it being understood that he’s due back out on the pitch around September.

Mackenzie Maltby in action earlier this season. Photo by Zach Forster

Wednesday may well be looking to call upon their youngsters this season given the current situation at the club, with Danny Röhl’s first team currently made up of only 10 players over the age of 21.

What Maltby’s season looks like in terms of whether he spends more time on loan or stays at Hillsborough could largely depend on what happens between now and the end of the transfer window, but he is a player who is rated highly at Middlewood Road and seen as one for the future.

The centre back, who has been part of Wednesday’s academy for many years, will be eager to get back in action as soon as possible in order to build on his progress from 2024/25, and if all goes to plan it shouldn’t be too long until he’s able to do so.

Maltby played 23 games in the National League North last season, and was also able to make his FA Cup debut in a narrow defeat to Burton Albion back in November.

