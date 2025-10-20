Sheffield Wednesday are attempting to sign Bristol City goalkeeper Joe Lumley on an emergency loan deal.

After Ethan Horvath, who joined the Owls on loan in August to cover the injured Pierce Charles, was sent-off in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley, Wednesday have been left with no choice but to enquire about the possibility of bringing in cover.

Young goalkeeper Logan Stretch, who has been on the bench for each of the Owls’ opening 13 matches in league and cup this season, has not played a single minute of first-team football in his professional career, meaning Wednesday have identified Lumley as an option who could come in and fill in for Horvath, who will serve a one-match ban against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

It is understood the EFL have given Wednesday the green light to sign Lumley on a seven-day emergency loan deal and the move is looking increasingly likely to be finalised.

Below, The Star brings you some information and history about Lumley’s career thus far:

Who is Joe Lumley?

Lumley is a 30-year-old goalkeeper who is vastly experienced in the Championship, racking up more than 150 appearances in the division during his career.

He is currently at Bristol City after joining the Ashton Gate outfit during the summer, signing a two-year deal.

What has he done so far?

After spending time with Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, Lumley was handed his first professional contract by QPR in May 2013. After making the odd Rs appearance here and there among a collection of loan spells, he eventually established himself as the Londoners’ first-choice ‘keeper for the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

He racked up 42 league appearances for the Rs that season, helping them finish 19th in the table. However, he was less of a regular in 2019/20, making just 27 league appearances.

The much-travelled shot-stopper had experienced no shortage of loan spells away from Loftus Road before being installed as the Hoops’ first-choice goalkeeper, spending time with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool.

Following the end of the 2020/21 season, Lumley left QPR after turning down the offer of a new contract in pursuit of regular first-team football. He was snapped up by Middlesbrough on a free transfer and was a regular fixture for the Riverside outfit throughout the 2021/22 campaign, racking up 39 appearances across all competitions.

Joe Lumley helped Middlesbrough beat Manchester United in the FA Cup in February 2022. | Getty Images

That season saw him help Middlesbrough, who were under the stewardship of now-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder at the time, knock out both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Despite cementing himself as a regular for Boro in 2021/22, he was sent out on loan for the 2022/23 season, joining Reading. He made 42 appearances for the Royals, keeping seven clean sheets, and won the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Following the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Lumley was released by Middlesbrough and was snapped up by Southampton, who had just been relegated from the Premier League at the time. Drafted in to provide cover, his two-year stay at St Mary’s compromised of just eight appearances.

After being released by the Saints at the end of last season, Lumley joined current club Bristol City in June and has made two appearances for the club thus far, appearing in their Carabao Cup clashes with MK Dons and Fulham respectively. The Robins borrowed Radek Vítek on loan from Manchester United during the summer and he has cemented himself as their first-choice ‘keeper.

Why can Wednesday sign him?

As per the terms of ‘EFL Regulation 58 Emergency Goalkeeper Loan’, the Owls are allowed to bring in an emergency loanee for a seven-day period as a matter of course. With Horvath and Charles currently unavailable, the Owls do not have a senior goalkeeper available to them.

Wednesday, of course, remain under five EFL embargoes and are not allowed to sign a player for a fee until the end of the 2027 winter transfer window.