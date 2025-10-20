Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl withdrew from the race to become Rangers’ new boss as recently as last week - but is now set to land the job.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is set to be appointed as the new Rangers head coach, according to The Athletic.

The German, who left Hillsborough in July, withdrew from the race to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox last week after learning that others were ahead of him in the pecking order, but he is now set to be installed as the former Southampton chief’s successor in Glasgow.

According to The Athletic, Röhl is ‘closing in’ on being installed as the new Rangers chief after talks with Kevin Muscat broke down over the weekend.

Muscat, who is currently in charge of Chinese outfit Shanghai Port, was looking increasingly likely to replace Martin after being sounded out as the preferred candidate. He was also a popular choice among the Rangers supporters, having played for the club during his playing career.

Röhl, who spent almost two years in charge at Wednesday, leading them to a successful survival mission in 2023/24 and then a mid-table finish last season, did impress the Ibrox hierarchy when he was considered for the job during the summer. It is reported that a deal could be completed within the next 24 hours.

Rangers want to act fast

Rangers face Norwegian side SK Brann in the Europa League away from home on Thursday evening and have lost their first two games in the competition this season, meaning it is understood they want to get Röhl in place as quickly as possible.

The Glasgow outfit are currently under the interim stewardship of former defender Steven Smith, who took charge for the first time on Saturday, overseeing a 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox.

Rangers are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership after winning just one of their opening eight matches this season. They already find themselves 13 points behind league leaders Hearts and eight points behind arch rivals Celtic, who are currently second.

Röhl is now set to become the Gers’ first German coach in their history.