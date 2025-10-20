Henrik Pedersen is trying to keep things as positive as he possibly can for Sheffield Wednesday and his players

Sky Sports pundit and former Sheffield United midfielder Lee Hendrie has praised the job Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is continuing to do at Hillsborough, suggesting “big clubs” may be keeping a close eye on him.

In the most testing of circumstances, Pedersen has banked plenty of credit for the way in which he is trying to remain as positive and upbeat as possible. He also earned praise for just taking the job ahead of the start of the season following Danny Röhl’s exit amid the state of the club off the pitch.

Although Wednesday have won just one of their first ten Championship matches this season, meaning they are bottom of the table, they have been competitive in most games, with the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Coventry City just over a fortnight ago the only harrowing scoreline they have been on the receiving end of.

With the Owls’ off-field problems firmly out of Pedersen’s control, Wednesday’s supporters have expressed nothing but sympathy for the Dane, who is a popular figure in the Hillsborough corridors.

And in the opinion of Hendrie, who often appears on Sky Sports’ EFL coverage, Pedersen deserves plenty of credit for the job is continuing to do in such worrying times for the club.

Hendrie praises Pedersen

“I think you look, at times, and you do feel that at this moment in time he is on a bit of a hiding to nothing with the situation is at the club,” Hendrie told Football League World. “Yes, the potential is there, he’s shown character.

“He’s sort of got a team together, but sometimes I think that comes within the squad also and that’s where I feel sometimes, when the pressure’s not entirely on you, you do find that you get results.

“You do find that you get a little bit more out of your squad because you’re not adding any pressure on. That’s the thing, having seen him under a massive amount of pressure, and that’s just because of the situation.

“And yes, he’s done well in that you’ve got to give him credit where credit’s due and if he continues to do so the big clubs will certainly have a look at him, there’s no doubt about that for sure because of what he’s done, how much he’s credited himself in this job at the moment.”