Sheffield Wednesday looking to possibly get two players back in this month

The young Owls duo, who are part of the club’s loan army this season, were almost part of the U23s side that faced Sheffield United on Monday evening, but Lee Bullen explained that paperwork meant that they couldn’t feature.

Waldock’s loan with Gainsborough Trinity has now officially ended as of Monday night, but he was still technically on loan there when Bullen’s boys visited Bramall Lane. As for Brennan, he has joined Notts County on loan until the end of November – but has not featured in their last couple of games.

Bullen has been dealt a difficult hand this season after the club made the decision to send the majority of his U23 players out on loan, with the Owls legend using predominantly teenage players either recently promoted or still part of the U18s in the U23 Professional Development League this season.

A return Waldock and Brennan, even on a short-term basis, would be a boost to the side, however it remains to be seen exactly how things will play out.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to United, ‘Bully’ explained, “We tried to get Ciaran back to play for us (against Sheffield United) but due to the wording of his loan – and the fact that he’s now 21 – for some reason means he wasn’t able to play… We also tried to get Liam Waldock to play. They were both pencilled in the day before the game – then we got the paperwork through and we couldn’t.

“Waldock is coming back, and the plan for him is to come back for a few weeks, and then hopefully get him another step up. It’s been brilliant for him at Gainsborough, it would’ve been nice to get him and Brennan in for this game, but the paperwork didn’t allow it.

Ciaran Brennan could be heading back to Sheffield Wednesday from Notts County.