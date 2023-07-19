News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday announce signing of Brazilian fullback

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of young Brazilian fullback, Gui Siqueira, on his first professional deal.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

“The Owls have signed young full back Gui Siqueira on a professional deal at Hillsborough,” a statement read. “Born in Brazil, Siqueira moved to England as a youngster and played for Brentford’s academy until the age of 12.

“He moved to QPR where he completed his two-year scholarship and spent part of last season on trial with the Owls academy... Siqueira now earns his first professional contract in S6 ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.”

Academy manager, Steven Haslam, spoke of how happy he was to get the 18-year-old on board, saying it was a ‘great opportunity’.

He told the club’s website,“We’re really pleased to bring Gui on board. He impressed during his trial period last season and now joins us on a permanent basis... He will join the group ahead of the new season and this is a great opportunity for Gui to move his career to the next level. I would like to welcome him to Sheffield Wednesday and wish him all the very best.”