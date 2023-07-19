Sheffield Wednesday announce signing of Brazilian fullback

“He moved to QPR where he completed his two-year scholarship and spent part of last season on trial with the Owls academy... Siqueira now earns his first professional contract in S6 ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.”

He told the club’s website,“We’re really pleased to bring Gui on board. He impressed during his trial period last season and now joins us on a permanent basis... He will join the group ahead of the new season and this is a great opportunity for Gui to move his career to the next level. I would like to welcome him to Sheffield Wednesday and wish him all the very best.”