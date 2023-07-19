Reports link Sheffield Wednesday with talented Man Utd midfielder

Wednesday have had a quiet summer so far, their only signing being that of Reece James who came back to the club after a strong loan spell in 2022/23, but Xisco has made it clear that they are hoping to change that as soon as possible – potentially even before the end of this week.

Charlie, the son of Wales international Robbie, spent the second half last season out on loan with Forest Green Rovers, playing 15 League One games and getting his first senior goal while playing under Duncan Ferguson.

Now, as he weighs up his options for the upcoming campaign, Savage has been linked with the Owls, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic by Football Insider, the website stating that all three are ‘exploring loan and potentially permanent deals for the 20-year-old’.

The youngster has been training with Erik ten Hag and United’s first team over the summer, looking to showcase what he’s capable of, but it may be that he spends at least next season away from Old Trafford should the club decide that either his short-term or long-term future lies elsewhere.

It’s no secret that Owls manager, Xisco, is eager to bring in some new faces as soon as possible, though it remains to be seen whether Wednesday’s reported interest in Savage leads to anything more before the window closes in a few weeks’ time.