Darren Moore is experimenting with Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

The 20-year-old midfielder came to Hillsborough from Manchester City last season, but was given limited game time in a season that saw a number of managerial changes and an injury towards the end of the campaign.

Now though, having fully recovered, ‘Fizz’ is looking to show Wednesdayites what he’s all about in League One – and he might end up playing in a different position to the one he was originally signed to play in.

Moore, who has used a whole plethora of different players in the last two friendlies against Celtic and Chester, decided to utilise him out wide rather than his usual position in the centre, and was rewarded as FDB set up Korede Adedoyin to double the Owls lead.

And the Owls boss says that they’re still working out where to best utilise the power midfield man, saying, "We played him in a different position wide left. We don't doubt his talent and ability… He has got the physical strength to manage the game.

"What we have got to do is look at him and see where he is going to fit in best. I looked at him wide left, but there are a couple of positions in central positions on the pitch and we will see how his work goes in the next couple of weeks."

Dele-Bashiru is expected to feature once again against Alfreton Town on Tuesday night, with Wednesday out to add another victory to their preseason campaign.