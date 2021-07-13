Pelupessy is not thought to have been short of options when it comes to the next move in his career following the decision to part ways with the Owls, with clubs in his home nation of the Netherlands, as well as Turkey and the English Championship all said to have been potential options at different points.

And while the 28-year-old has said previously that he was in no rush to make a decision on where he’ll be playing his football in 2021/22, multiple reports in Turkey have now suggested that he’s agreed terms ahead of a potential move to their top-flight.

Giresunspor are back in the Super Lig following a long spell in the second tier, and look to have targeted Pelupessy as a player who can come in and help them in their efforts to consolidate their place there following promotion back in May.

Pelupessy was one of several Wednesday players to leave the club over the summer, however as things stand it is only Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem), Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town) and Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) have managed to finalise moves elsewhere – meanwhile, Moses Odubajo is training with Queens Park Rangers.

As for incomings, the Owls signed Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo over the weekend, with Darren Moore eager to bring in more new faces before the season gets underway.