And the outpouring of love towards the club’s promotion heroes continues; not only from the stands but from their loved ones.

In the latest edition of The Star’s ‘To you, from us’ series, those closest to Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson express their love and gratitude to two big personalities.

To Will..

Will, I’m so grateful to be on this wild journey with you. This season hasn’t been easy, it’s been a massive rollercoaster of emotions, but I know – and have seen first-hand – just how amazing, hardworking and dedicated you are. Not just in football but every aspect of your life.

I love watching you, and I’m so proud of all the amazing things you’ve achieved. You deserve nothing less and I’m so glad that our little boy, Roman, has been able to witness you living your dream.

We are so proud and we love you lots!

Alex & Roman

------

Will… Who’d have thought this football malarkey would bring the Vaulks family so much emotion with its massive highs and lows? And this season has surpassed all before it!

Such a rollercoaster ride with a phenomenal happy ending! We are so proud of you and all you have achieved on the pitch, but the football job is only a part of you.

To us you’re a wonderful son, brother, husband, and most importantly a fabulous father.

We love you Will,

Mum, Dad, Olly and Anna

To Callum...

What a perfect time to tell you just how proud of you l am Callum, we all are! To say this season ended on a high for you would be an understatement. To think that your name will be etched in the history books forever as part of the team who had the biggest and best comeback in play-off history, and the fact that you scored such an important goal in it is phenomenal. As a footballer it must be the kind of thing you dream about.

The passion you have for the game goes back as far as l can remember, with every weekend – and two days in the week – being dedicated to playing and training. You’ve made so many sacrifices along the way… No boys holidays, no nights out getting steaming, and you’ve even lost friends along the way due to your dedication. It shows just how much you have always wanted to reach your best potential.

Your love of scoring, and goal celebrations, just shows how determined you are, and all you have ever wanted to do is to play. The local lad from the Ferry hates being in the limelight, but given a ball and put on the pitch in front of a crowd you shine.

The best thing in all of this, as your mum, is going through the highs – and lows – with you every step of the way…. From your early Tynecastle Boys days to where you are now, it makes me so proud of you. It doesn’t even scratch the surface of the things you have achieved throughout you career.

Where do l even begin to pick the proudest moment?! From being given your first professional contract with Hearts at the age of 16, to gaining your first Scotland Cap for the U21s at 17… Then your numerous senior Scotland selections, your big move to Cardiff City and now at Sheffield Wednesday. They’re just some of the many highs along the journey – l will never forget your goal against Motherwell, and that celebration on mine and Ross’ wedding day.

I can’t write all of this without a special mention to Sophie for taking the flack when things don’t go your way and you are grumpy, but through it all though, you are still my little boy, and I’ll always be there for you.

Whether that be at the end of the phone, at your games, or at home shouting at the TV if anyone fouls you.

PMA ALWAYS CAL, LOVE YOU,

Mum xx

------

I am so proud of how hard you have worked this season, it’s been a rollercoaster! I knew how much you wanted this promotion, and how much it meant to you.

I’m so happy that you and the boys have finally gone and done it! It’s so nice to see a smile on your face again. Now let’s enjoy our summer and some time together!

I love you,

Soph