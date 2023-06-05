Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship football team once again, but behind every successful player is a family helping them along – so we got in touch with them.

Mums, dads, wives, girlfriends, kids and siblings all play their part, and sacrifice so much, being part of a footballer’s life. The long trips up and down the country, the weekends without their dad, the potential bad moods after a defeat.

Whether they were at Wembley on May 29th or cheering on from home, those families will have been jumping up and down as much as every Wednesdayite when Josh Windass headed home that winner.

They’re as much a part of the Wednesday family as anyone.

In the first edition, we’ve got some lovely words from the families of top scorer, Michael Smith, penalty hero, Jack Hunt, and the ever-popular Dennis Adeniran.

Here’s what they had to say…

To Michael…

Michael, what a first season it’s been for you at this club… I know it wasn’t easy for you last summer, but it has all proven to be worth it.

I want you to know that, while you’re a massive part of your team at football, you’re an even bigger part of your team at home. The girls and I adore you, and we’re so, so proud of you.

No matter the day you’ve had, we know that you’ll walk through the door with that massive smile on your face and dance around the kitchen with us.

I can’t wait to look back on this season in a few years and show the girls photos of their Daddy winning at Wembley – and to remind them that, with hard work, anything is possible.

We love you, all of the world and the castle.

Hannah, Poppy and Paisley x

(Michael’s partner and kids)

To Jack…

Jack, when you rang me to tell me that you’d spoken to the gaffer and the chairman, and said ‘We are going home. To Hillsborough’, I was overjoyed. Both for you, and for us as a family.

You said you had another promotion in you, so I know how disappointed you felt after not making it last season. It wasn’t just about you and the boys, but for the club and fans also.

This season has been a difficult one, but you’ve proven yourself with the penalty in the second leg. It may be the last time you put on the blue and white shirt, but you’ve worn it with so much pride and passion - not only over the last two seasons, but in the other three in the past as well.

Myself, Gabriella and Roma are so proud of you and everything you have achieved, and are still yet to achieve!

Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you, I love you.

Cara

(Jack’s wife)

-----

Jack. I am the proudest mum in the world. I have watched you grow up into the most amazing son and footballer, a son that would make any mother proud.

From the day that you put on a Huddersfield Town shirt at seven, to the penalty you scored to send Wednesday to Wembley a couple weeks ago, it still makes me cry.

You are my world and I love you very much.

Mum

To Dennis…

I’m so proud of you. It’s been a season of ups and downs, but regardless of that you’ve always stayed positive… Whether you are on the pitch or not, you stay positive and constant cheer everyone on. Your happiness rubs off on everyone around you.

When we lost the first leg of the play-off semifinals you said to me, “Babe I promise you, this team, we are going turn it around – and we are going to win.”

You didn’t project any sort of doubt, and that’s the mindset we love, adore and need around us in this football world. You are a true team player.

Also, to come back from major surgery, and be able to contribute to the team’s promotion into the Championship is an amazing achievement I’m so proud of you.

Keep being you.

Shanae

(Dennis’ girlfriend)

-----

Dennis! What can I say? You’re the kind of human anyone would want on their team. You’re selfless and encouraging of everyone around you, and you bring your positive energy not only to the pitch, but into the locker room and throughout the fanbase.

Your smile is infectious, and you want EVERYONE on your team to win! Even when you had your injury setbacks, and were itching to help the team on the pitch, you showed your passion and determination every step of the way.

Your heart is golden, and you see everything as a positive challenge to grow and do your best! You’re a champion guy, team player, humble, confident and energetic, you make everyone feel on top!

Massive, massive love and respect to my future son.

Elisha

(Dennis’ mother in law)

————

What God cannot do, does not exist! Your whole family are extremely proud of you and your team.