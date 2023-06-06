There are moments long after the final whistle at Hillsborough, long after the watching thousands have filed out onto the streets of North Sheffield, that many don’t see.

Under the floodlights, several members of the first team squad will shuffle back out onto the turf for an impromptu kickabout with their children; some barely big enough to kick a full-sized ball.

Other kids will wander down from the family boxes - high to the left as you look at the South Stand - for cuddles and a ‘Well done’. Partners or parents will accompany them, bursting with pride.

It’s a sight to behold and a reminder if it were needed that Wednesday’s players are normal 20 and 30-somethings going through the normal things normal 20 and 30-somethings go through. They just happen to be pretty good at football.

Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship football team once again. And behind every successful player is a family helping them along – so we got in touch with them.

In this, our second edition, we hear from the loved ones of cult hero Ben Heneghan, vice-captain Liam Palmer and rock at the back Michael Ihiekwe.

Here’s what they had to say...

To Ben...

Ben Heneghan played an integral part in the early stages of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion campaign.

Dear Ben,

You’ve been playing football since you were five years old. It’s always been a dream and passion of yours and although I’ve not seen the journey from the beginning, I have seen the last seven years and wow, it has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. That’s football! And I’m glad I’ve been the one to support you through this and cheering you on along the way!

What a journey this last season has been. In June 2022 we moved to Sheffield ready for you to embark on your new chapter with Sheffield Wednesday. You had an amazing start to the season and I could tell you were thoroughly enjoying your time at this amazing club and their fans immediately connected with you. I had a good feeling about this club and as always, you fit in so well.

Unfortunately, in October 2022 you suffered your injury requiring surgery and we received the news you would be out for the rest of the season. The look on your face that day is one I will never forget.

It was devastating, but as always, what did you do? You held your head high and with strength, grit and determination you got on with it and did what you had to do. You had surgery in December 2022 and then intense rehab began.

As always you followed the advice from the amazing physiotherapy team and staff at the club, to every detail. Your work ethic never ceases to amaze me. I am pretty certain I have never met anyone with a work ethic and determination that matches yours. Football is your passion and that shows in everything you do.

Although you haven’t been playing in the games since your injury, as soon as you were able to, you attended every single game to show your support to the other lads and that shows just what a team player you are. Seeing Sheffield Wednesday win that play-off final at Wembley was overwhelming, emotional and amazing to watch. The club really does feel like one big family. Congratulations Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben, I look forward to seeing you continue to reach recovery and play the game you love once again. I’m so proud of you always and I know our child, due to arrive at the end of this year, will have the best role model to look up to. If they have the characteristics of yours that I have mentioned above, I am sure they will achieve whatever they want to in life.

I love you always, love from Abs xxxx

(Ben’s fiancée, Abbi)

-----

Congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday on achieving their promotion to the Championship, which at one point in these last weeks, seemed an impossible dream, but dreams do come true!

Unfortunately, your injury got in the way of his dream helping Sheffield Wednesday get into the Championship League but your support for the team continued throughout and in that alone, you played his part.

Your passion and determination has always shone through, ever since being that five year old little boy chasing his dream. We believe you can achieve anything you set your mind to Ben and there is never any doubt in that.

We are so very proud of you and love you always from Nan and Grandad xxxx

(Ben’s Nan and Grandad, Vera and Cliff)

-----

Dear Ben,

We are so proud of you. We have supported you since you were five years old in achieving your dream of playing football as a career. The numerous trips up and down the motorway after school were worth every second, getting to see you play professionally and doing what you love. There have been good times and bad times but you have always remained head strong and worked hard to reach all of your achievements so far.

When you joined Sheffield Wednesday it was clear to see how well you fitted into the club and were enjoying playing as part of such an incredible team. Your journey was affected by your injury at the end of last year which meant you could no longer play for the rest of the season.

As always, you continued to work hard and put everything into your recovery. You showed up for the lads to support them at every game, including that play off final at Wembley which was fabulous to experience. Congratulations to the club on their promotion!

Ben we know you will continue to work hard and achieve great things. We are so proud of you. Lots of love always, Mum and Dad xxxx

(Ben’s parents, Bev and Martin)

-------

To Liam...

Proud is an absolute understatement for you Liam, our rock of the family.

Not only the best husband and the best daddy, but just an all round amazing, incredible, selfless man who would do anything for anyone and always puts others before himself. I am so happy that you are finally reaping the accolades for just how amazing you are, on the pitch and off.

You give your heart to this club, which has become part of our family. Promotion was the only way this season could have ended and is nothing short of what you deserve.

10 player of the season awards, 4,589 minutes played, four club records beaten, 13th on the club’s all time top appearance makers and scored the 98th minute equaliser in what was the greatest play-off comeback in history. That will take some beating.

We love you Liam, forever yours,

Beth, Aubrey, Arlo and Honor xxx

(Liam’s wife and kids)

-----

We are obviously so proud of you Liam and everything you have achieved, not only this season, but since you joined SWFC academy aged just seven years old.

You are a role model to young people off the pitch as much as you are on it and that makes us even prouder of you, if that is even possible!

Much is written about you on the pitch but there is so much more to you as a person that will never be written about. You have done so many random acts of kindness to people in the local community, but I know you wouldn’t want me to disclose them.

Liam, you are selfless, humble, kind hearted and you always take time to support the community and help others. You are inspirational and epitomise what can achieved through hard work and determination. You have worked under 15 different Managers at SWFC and that is not always been easy! But you’re still there, which says something about your character and personality.

As your Dad Terry said to Darren Moore at Wembley; “Thank you for believing in Liam, and allowing him the opportunity to shine like we always knew he could do.”

Going forward to next season and beyond, we know that you will be a mentor to the young academy lads coming through because it’s second nature to him to help others.

From fan to man, you bleed Sheffield Wednesday and for you to be recognised in the history books for your achievements? It doesn’t get any better than that.

Lots of love,

Mum and Dad

To Michael...

Michael, I’m so proud of you.

What I’ve witnessed you achieve over the 11 years that we’ve been together is amazing. You’ve had high highs and low lows, injuries and set backs, but most important of all now four promotions.

Some can have ‘luck’ in football but you are not one of those, you have worked extremely hard the entire time, your dedication to the game and your professionalism is inspiring. You have got to where you are and achieved what you have through nothing but tireless work.

After an unbelievable play-off final and coming to the end of the season achieving what you had set out for, I see you the next evening still going over your match clips, watching for where you can improve. That just shows how much of a true professional you are.

I’m the luckiest woman to have my best friend and husband in you. I’ve moved away from my roots and we’ve relocated up to seven times through football, I’d do it all again in a heartbeat for you; for us! You continue to be mine and our babies inspiration and we thank you so much for all that you do for us.

Love you always,

Rosie, Nora and Abel

(Michael’s wife and kids)

-----

A loving message to my son Michael,

Mike what a magical day last Monday was. We were all there to support you and the team and our great manager Darren Moore. Me, your four brothers, Dad, along with all Rosie’s family also your life long friends Joseph and Shaun who follow you everywhere - We are all so, so proud of you Michael.

You had five months out due to your injury and you were chomping at the bit to get back, doing everything that you needed to do to get back in the team - then you went and smashed it along with the rest of the team.

This is very emotional, looking back on your absolute love of football from that little boy in the street after school - uniform off, kit on playing out until tea time, weekends out all day playing footie.

Then you were picked for the Liverpool school boys at the age of 10 , then on to LFC academy where you got your scholarship. Then leaving home for the first time to join Wolves, Cheltenham, back home to Tranmere, then Rotherham.

Now Sheffield Wednesday - a club you have always admired - and now you are so happy there.

We are all so very proud Mike of all you have achieved through natural love for the game and great work ethics . As your mum you make my heart happy and I love you so much.

Now you are married to the love of your life Rosie (they say behind every good man is a great woman) and that is so true about your Rosie she is so supportive to you and her Abel and baby Nora are your biggest fans.

That’s not forgetting your role as a wonderful husband and daddy even when you are shattered, you’re there for bath time and story time with the babies. Once again Michael, we love you and are so proud of you and the Sheffield Wednesday team.

Keep up the great work in the championship!