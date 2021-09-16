Palmer became a cult hero during his spell at Hillsborough in the early 1990s, and returned for a short loan spell in 2001, but is now doing his bit to try and help Grantham Town progress from their current position in the Northern Premier League.

The 55-year-old took over as manager of Grantham manager back in April, however they’ve had a tough time so far in 2021/22 so far having won just one of their opening nine games since the campaign got underway a couple of months ago.

As things stand, the Gingerbreads are in 19th place with a -12 goal difference, and Palmer decided to name himself on the substitutes bench when they went up against Ashton United on Tuesday night – a game that they went on to draw 2-2 in their third stalemate of the season so far.

The former England international didn’t bring himself off the bench in the game though, however was left disappointed as his side conceded a late penalty in injury time that saw them record a 2-2 draw rather than the 2-1 victory that they probably felt they deserved.

Next up for Grantham is a visit from Scarborough Athletic on September 25th, and fans will no doubt be interested to see whether ‘CP’ makes it into the matchday squad once again – over a decade and a half since his retirement back in 2005.