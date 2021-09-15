Debuts, standing ovations and more in latest Sheffield Wednesday loan update

Darren Moore has taken measures to make sure his young players are getting regular senior game time elsewhere after it became apparent that they wouldn’t get them at Hillsborough, and – results aside – things seem to be working out with regards to that.

Here’s a look at how they’re getting on:

Cameron Dawson – Exeter City

There was another clean sheet for Dawson over the weekend – his fifth of the campaign – as Exeter picked up a thumping 4-0 win over Scunthorpe United to go ninth in League Two. He’s being hailed for his efforts between the sticks in Devon, and has made a total of 23 saves this season.

Alex Hunt – Grimsby Town

The young midfielder’s fine start to life in Grimsby continued on Tuesday night as he played a major part in their 3-1 victory over Wrexham, grabbing an assist and earning a standing ovation as the Mariners climbed up to fourth place on the National League table.

Alex Hunt has started well in Grimsby Town colours. (via @officialgtfc)

Ryan Galvin – Gloucester City

It’s been a tough few weeks on the pitch for Galvin’s Gloucester, but he’s been getting plenty of minutes as he looks to keep up his development. He recently extended his stay with the Tigers until January and signed a new long-term deal with the Owls. They lost 2-1 to Curzon Ashton last time out, and face Longlevens this weekend.

Liam Waldock – Gainsborough Trinity

Waldock made his Trinity debut in the win over Morpeth Town last week, and got his first start last night as they were beaten 2-0 by Basford United as their difficult start to the campaign continued. The 20-year-old could get another five or so games in before his short-term loan expires.

Charles Hagan – Hampton & Richmond Borough