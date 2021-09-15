Clubs considering move for Sheffield Wednesday defender as Owls open door for exit of former Arsenal youngster

Dawodu played his part in the Owls’ preseason under Darren Moore before the 2021/22 League One campaign got underway, but following the acquisition of Jack Hunt it became clear that the former Arsenal youngster wouldn’t be getting too many minutes this season.

But the 20-year-old is rated highly at Middlewood Road having come through the ranks since joining in 2017, and Wednesday are looking for him to get minutes in his legs elsewhere should the right opportunity arise.

With that in mind, The Star understands that both Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge, who play their trade in the National League, have shown an interest in snapping up the talented right back, however nothing has been finalised just yet about what may lie ahead.

Wednesday have moved to get a number of youngsters out on loan for the same reason in recent months, with Alex Hunt, Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock and Charles Hagan all plying their trade elsewhere on a short-term basis, while others such as Luke Jackson and Ciaran Brennan could also be loaned out in the coming weeks.

Dawodu signed his first professional deal with Wednesday in 2018, and most recently extended his stay at Hillsborough in June 2021 as he penned a new contract with the club for at least another year.