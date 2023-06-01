Sheffield Wednesday supporters watched their promotion heroes file onto the open top bus on Wednesday evening ahead of the club’s swanky civic reception and fan celebration at the Town Hall.

An almost full complement of Owls players were there to take in a sea of blue and white, with one notable absence - that of Wembley assist hero Lee Gregory.

Gregory was the man who centred for Josh Windass’ last-gasp diving header and send Wednesday back to the Championship.

The 34-year-old Sheffield-born striker has been vocal about his desire to sign a new contract at S6 given his current deal runs out in the coming weeks.

His absence from the parade sparked conspiracy theories from supporters that a decision had been made on his future.

But it is understood Gregory left the Wednesday camp as early as Monday evening for an end of season holiday with his family.

Via a social media post sent from official Wednesday accounts, Gregory said: “Unfortunately I won’t be at the parade today as I am away with my family.

