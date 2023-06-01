An almost full complement of Owls players were there to take in a sea of blue and white, with one notable absence - that of Wembley assist hero Lee Gregory.
Gregory was the man who centred for Josh Windass’ last-gasp diving header and send Wednesday back to the Championship.
The 34-year-old Sheffield-born striker has been vocal about his desire to sign a new contract at S6 given his current deal runs out in the coming weeks.
His absence from the parade sparked conspiracy theories from supporters that a decision had been made on his future.
But it is understood Gregory left the Wednesday camp as early as Monday evening for an end of season holiday with his family.
Via a social media post sent from official Wednesday accounts, Gregory said: “Unfortunately I won’t be at the parade today as I am away with my family.
“Gutted I won’t be there, but I want to thank all the fans for everything this season, especially for the amazing support at Wembley! Enjoy today and I’ll see you soon!”