Darren Moore admitted ongoing uncertainty over what will become of Sheffield Wednesday head of recruitment David Downes ‘needs sorting’ as the Owls look to quickstep into the summer transfer window ahead of their return to the Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, celebrates after the team's victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Following reports in the national media, The Star confirmed last month that Blackpool are keen on making Downes their sporting director, a job role that in essence would be step up in responsibility from where he sits at S6.

It’s believed Downes is receptive to the potential switch.

Talk over the potential move started several weeks ago and while Moore has made clear that the club’s transfer plans have long since been in motion, it seems there is no sign of imminent confirmation of Downes’ departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday moved fast to get a swathe of new players in the door last summer, something the Owls boss counts among the factors that enabled them to chalk-up 96 points and achieve promotion back to the second tier through the play-offs.

And Moore is in no doubt that the current state of limbo needs sorting one way or another soon – or they risk a slower start to the window than they might like.

It seems likely Wednesday would look to bring in a replacement for Downes in some capacity should he leave the club.

Speaking at a civic reception celebrating their success this season, Moore told BBC Sheffield: “That’s one of the first topics that we will be discussing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“David still is connected with at the football club but we understand that it’s a situation that needs sorting. Myself and the chairman will get together in the next 24 or 48 hours to discuss that one. It’s an ongoing process.

“We have to sort it out because we can’t allow it to stand in our way in terms of the recruitment process. It’s an important part looking towards next season.

“We saw how important it was this time last season in bringing in players early and we need another successful recruitment process here and now for the Championship campaign.

“We’ve gone up a level. You can see it’s going to be a really exciting division but it’s steeped in a lot of quality.”