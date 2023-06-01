Sheffield Wednesday’s on-loan defender, Reece James, says that he’d love to make a permanent move to Hillsborough if a deal is there to be done.

The 29-year-old has become a popular figure at S6 since joining on loan from Blackpool at the start of the season, playing 34 games across all competitions and scoring one of the most important goals of the campaign – the third in the play-off semifinal second leg against Peterborough United.

James has one year left on his contract with the Tangerines, but his future remains very much up in the air following their relegation into League One, with Wednesday going in the opposite direction up into the Championship.

Only time will tell what lies ahead for the former Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers man, but it would appear that his preference would be to reunite with Darren Moore next season once again for 2023/24.

Speaking to The Star during the club’s civic reception at the Town Hall, James said, “Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

Wednesday are expected to have a busy summer in the transfer market, and it would be absolutely no surprise to see them make contact with Blackpool about potentially bringing James back to the club for a second stint.