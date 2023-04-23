News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday highlights: Owls goals, Lee Gregory’s reaction and other fallout from Exeter City win

Sheffield Wednesday desperately need three points this afternoon when they play host to Exeter City at Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 13:25 BST

The Owls no longer have their fate in their own hands after a rough patch in recent weeks, but they kept hope of automatic promotion alive this week with 2-1 wins over Bristol Rovers and Exeter, however results elsewhere mean that those hopes remain slim.

You can watch some of Darren Moore’s thoughts to the result and performance in the video above.

And to read through some of the fallout from the game, including views from the opposition manager, and an update on Josh Windass’ situation, we’ve got you covered below:

A poor first half showing at Hillsborough on Saturday put the hosts under pressure, and they fell behind early in the second half following a sloppy start. They fought back, though, first through Gregory:

Then Paterson put them ahead:

Check out what their first goalscorer had to say after he made it into double figure goals for the season once again.

