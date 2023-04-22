Sheffield Wednesday receive double injury boost ahead of crucial Shrewsbury Town clash

The Owls picked up a come-from-behind victory over Exeter City on Saturday afternoon which took them to 90 points for the season, however they remained in third place as both Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town won their matches to remain in control of the top two.

Wednesday now have two games left to try and keep up their end of the bargain and hope for favours elsewhere, and a double boost on the injury front will certainly give them reason to smile as they prepare to take on the Shrews this coming Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of the return of Michael Ihiekwe to action at Hillsborough after months out on the sidelines, Darren Moore has revealed that Josh Windass is back out on the training pitches – suggesting that he could be in contention for the weekend if all goes to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, when asked for an injury update Moore said, "We saw Icky come on today and I was really pleased for him. We have given him the time today and he says he's loved it, so hopefully he will get no reaction.

"The other one who is now back on the grass which is pleasing to see is Josh Windass. We will see how he goes with his training this week.”

There was no word on any of the others that have been out of action recently, including Akin Famewo, however Moore reiterated once more that he wants to focus on those that are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad