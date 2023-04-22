News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
8 hours ago Watch the goals as Wednesday turn things around to keep hope alive
10 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
11 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
12 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
13 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89

Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘non-existent’ first half criticised – half time chat revealed

Darren Moore says that he was frustrated with Sheffield Wednesday’s first half efforts against Exeter City, but praised their fightback.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:45 BST

The Owls came away from Hillsborough with a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon, but made hard work of things as they had to come from behind following a lacklustre first half that saw them criticised by plenty in the fanbase.

And they weren’t the only ones, Moore admits that he wasn’t pleased with what he saw in the opening stanza, but liked how they managed to fight back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think the first 45 minutes was non-existent from us,” Moore said afterwards. “They looked tired, and jaded, and at half time we came together and said that we needed to give more to the cause and take the game to them.

Most Popular

“The goal almost sparked us into life, and they were better after that. We were much more committed in the second half and forced the Exeter errors…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Owls hit remarkable 90-point tally after fightback to keep promotion hopes alive

"You raise your voice, but it's all in context of the game. There's no point shouting at them as they have got to see the plan and vision within the game in the second half and the players have to remain calm and composed.

“It was all about getting the win and I thought we showed that better in the second half. It's not about ranting and raving and getting too anxious about the situation. It's about trying to stay calm and believing. They are an experienced group who knows what it takes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren Moore wasn't happy with Sheffield Wednesday's first half against Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)Darren Moore wasn't happy with Sheffield Wednesday's first half against Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)
Darren Moore wasn't happy with Sheffield Wednesday's first half against Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)

"We are dealing with expectation here, but you have to give the players credit. There's the expectation of three points and you have to manage that and it was the same tonight.”

And though it’s no longer in their hands, Moore isn’t giving up on a top two spot…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Not while ever it's mathematically there,” he said. “You can't. It's all about focusing on what Sheffield Wednesday are doing. We have got 90 points over the course of a season and that's remarkable really.

"Last season, we got 85 and we have still a couple of games to add to that points tally.”

MORE: Popular former Owls boss gives Moore opinion as he hopes for Owls promotion

Related topics:Darren MooreHillsborough