Exeter City boss explains Barry Bannan and Sheffield Wednesday plan – bemoans missed opportunity

Exeter City manager, Gary Caldwell, says that part of their plan against Sheffield Wednesday was to try and mark Barry Bannan out of the game.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

The Owls came from behind against the Grecians to win 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, a result that kept them in contention for the automatic promotion places going into their final two games of the season.

Exeter, severely depleted by injuries, gave a good account of themselves at Hillsborough, but were unable to hold on to victory as Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson completed a reversal to give the hosts all three points.

Caldwell said that he was proud of the way his side acquitted themselves, explaining that they tried to limit Wednesday’s options going forward, interestingly suggesting that there were ‘certain players’ that they were happy to leave in possession. He also mentioned Josh Coley’s chance at 1-0 that was well-saved by Cameron Dawson.

“When you come away to big stadiums you have to have a game plan and understand how you can go about winning the game, and we did that,” Caldwell said afterwards. “We knew we could frustrate them with the way we were going to press.

“We left certain players on the ball that we didn’t think could hurt us, we obviously man-marked Barry Bannan because he’s a very dangerous player. The one ball he did put into the box, they scored from.

“I can’t ask more of the players, their effort and application. We have to understand that when we get that chance to make it 2-0 we have to take it, and we have to learn lessons from the last few weeks.”

Sheffield Wednesday had to come from behind to beat Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)Sheffield Wednesday had to come from behind to beat Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)
Sheffield Wednesday had to come from behind to beat Exeter City. (Steve Ellis)

