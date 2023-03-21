Sheffield Wednesday have made four changes to their XI as they go up against Barnsley in League One this evening.

There were always going to be alterations to Darren Moore’s side after he watched three players limp off in the 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Friday, however he did say that he was hopeful that the likes of Josh Windass, Reece James and Lee Gregory might make the trip to Oakwell - he also said George Byers was ‘50/50’.

It turns out, though, that only Gregory has been deemed fit enough to start, while Windass and Byers miss out completely - Moore changing things up in all areas of the pitch as they go up against an in-form Reds side who are itching to end Wednesday’s unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defensive change sees Dominic Iorfa return after suspension, he takes the place of Jack Hunt, while Marvin Johnson comes in on the left in place of James. Centrally, Dennis Adeniran replaces Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and up top Michael Smith comes in for Windass.

A blistering half saw the Reds take the lead through Devante Cole and James Norwood, but then Lee Gregory pulled one back to make a game of it. There was also a huge save from Harry Isted - check them out below..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here’s how the teams line up:

Advertisement Hide Ad